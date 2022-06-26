Weather Blog

Warm and humid Sunday, pleasant start next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain fell overnight across the state. A few showers are possible early this morning as the system falls apart. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine later this afternoon.

TODAY: A cold front will swing through Indiana today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. A few showers linger early this morning. There may be a few spotty showers that pop up in the afternoon but it looks like they will stay south and east of Indianapolis this afternoon. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the low to middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease this evening. Humidity drops and so do temperatures. Lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the state.

MONDAY: We’re in store for a fantastic start to the workweek. Look for low humidity, lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs stay in the upper 70s through much of the state.

TUESDAY: Another beautiful day on Tuesday. Temperatures stay near 80 with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

8DAY FORECAST: The heat is back on for the rest of the week. Highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday. It stays sunny and dry. Next chance of rain arrives over the weekend.