Warm and humid with a few spotty showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an active weekend of weather we get a small break in thunderstorm activity.

TODAY: There’s a slight chance for a few spotty showers or claps of thunder later today. The best chance for showers will be in eastern Indiana. It will be warm and humid under partly cloudy skies. Highs today climb into the low to middle 80s.



TONIGHT: Skies stay partly cloudy tonight and it remains mild and muggy. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: The main weather story for the 4th of July holiday will be the high heat and humidity. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. If you’re heading to any parades be sure to stay hydrated and bring along the sunscreen. Rain chances are very low for the day. Fireworks shows should be dry under partly cloudy skies. It’s going to be mild and muggy for the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity makes it feel even more uncomfortable with heat index values into the upper 90s. A system moves through late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This may bring significant rainfall and thunderstorms to the state.

8DAY FORECAST: Once the cold front moves through Wednesday night temperatures drop and so does the humidity. Highs for the end of the week will be in the lower 80s. It stays dry until the end of the weekend. Another system brings rain to the area on Sunday.