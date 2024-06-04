Warm and humid with isolated storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warm and humid start this morning. We have some high thin clouds this morning but look for lots of sunshine later this afternoon.

TODAY: We will see another warm and humid day. Great day for the splashpad, pool or sprinkler this afternoon. Highs today climb into the middle and upper 80s across part of the state. Much of the day will be dry however later in the afternoon and especially into the early evening a spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy once again tonight. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game later tonight it will be a muggy one! We may see an isolated shower or storm with temperatures at first pitch into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will move through the state Wednesday. Ahead of the front, it will continue to be warm and humid. Highs climb into the lower 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible when the cold front moves through.

THURSDAY: Much better weather moves in for the end of the week. Less humid conditions will arrive for Thursday. Highs on Thursday stay in the upper 70s near 80. Dry for Thursday with a few clouds.

8 DAY FORECAST: The end of the week will be less humid and cooler. Highs on Friday will stay in the lower 70s. Dry conditions for Friday under partly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be a half and half weekend. Dry Saturday with highs in the upper 70s near 80. Sunday will bring in a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs stay in the upper 70s. Next week begins with highs in the lower 80s.