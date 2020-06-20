Warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms for Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The high humidity continues with the chance for scattered showers and storms to end the weekend.

TONIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible later tonight. It’s going to be mild and very muggy with lows falling in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: It looks like we’ll see more clouds than sun for Father’s Day. Highs climb in the middle 80s with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers come to an end. We’ll remain mild and muggy with lows near 70.

MONDAY: Look for another hot and humid day to start off the new work week. Highs climb into the upper 80s close to 90 for the afternoon. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has much of western Indiana under a “marginal” risk of severe weather.

8DAY FORECAST: A few scattered showers will be possible early Tuesday. It looks like the rest of the week we’ll see temperatures near or slightly below normal. Look for a break in the rain for the middle part of the work week. Humidity drops along with the temperatures. Rain returns for the following weekend.