Warm and sunny Thanksgiving; cooler air returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and sunny on Thanksgiving, cooler air returns this weekend with temperatures well below normal. We could also see a few snow showers especially on Sunday.

TODAY: Happy Thanksgiving! Today will be the best weather day of the next 8 days. Look for lots of sunshine with highs today a few degrees above normal. Highs today climb into the lower 50s. A few areas north of Indianapolis stay into the upper 40s. Winds may be a bit breezy at times with gusts possibly up to about 15 to 20 miles per hour.

There’s a cold front off to the north and west of Indianapolis. But it’s going to be moving through dry. No rain, snow or clouds expected. It will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air this weekend.

TONIGHT: This evening will be quiet and dry. Temperatures fall into the 30s tonight with a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY: If you’re up early to do some black Friday shopping be sure to bundle up! Temperatures outside of Indianapolis will be into the 20s. The city will be right around freezing. Later in the afternoon temperatures won’t warm up all that much. It’s going to be much colder with a cloudy sky. Temperatures in the northern part of the state will stay into the upper 30s while central Indiana climbs into the lower 40s. Clouds will likely win out for much of the day on Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

It’s going to be much colder this weekend. Temperatures in the morning will be into the 20s. Look for dry conditions on Saturday but we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay into the low 40s for the afternoon. If you’re heading to West Lafayette for the Old Oaken Bucket game be sure to bundle up!

On Sunday we’re keeping an eye on a system that will bring us some rain and yes even some snow showers to the state. Ground temperatures are still a little too warm to allow a lot of snow to stick. However a few elevated or grassy surfaces may see some minor accumulations. Around 1-2 inches may be possible especially in northern Indiana on Sunday. Highs on Sunday stay into the upper 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: Monday will be cold with highs stay into the middle 30s. This is about 10+ degrees below normal. It will be dry but windy on Monday. Sunshine continues for the first part of the week. It stays cold with highs in the lower 40s.