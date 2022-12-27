Weather Blog

Warm and wet conditions ahead after Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We did not get above the 30 degree mark here in Indy for our Tuesday, but the wait is about to end on warmer weather. This forecast is taking a turn towards the 50s by the second half of this week, but rain chances will pick up going into New Year’s weekend.

Tuesday night: We’ll keep mainly cloudy skies around tonight with the potential for areas of fog and freezing fog to develop. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday: A much more pleasant day is ahead for Wednesday. Temperatures will flip back to the above average side, and some sunshine will enter back into the picture. Breezy winds out of the south in tandem with the sun will help highs push into the low 40s.

Thursday: Mild air continues to build in further for Thursday, but this will give way to the beginning of an active pattern. We are not expecting a rainy Thursday, but there could be spotty light showers/drizzle throughout the day. Late Thursday night is when rain chances begin to increase a bit. Highs look to climb into the low to mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We are monitoring an active pattern going into New Year’s weekend with showers becoming numerous by Friday and New Year’s Eve on Saturday. Despite the rain, temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. New Year’s Day on Sunday will begin above average with rain chances persisting into early next week.