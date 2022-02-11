Weather Blog

Warm and wet end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few light showers around in northern Indiana this morning with mostly cloudy skies this morning in central parts of the state. Temperatures are starting off warm with everyone close to the 40° mark. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with scattered shower chances increasing through the afternoon. Showers become spotty tonight with lows falling to the lower 20s.

It’ll be a cold weekend with highs struggling to make it out of the 20s Saturday afternoon. There could be an isolated flurry around. Temperatures will get even colder Sunday with highs in the mid 20s with a stray flurry chance.

Temperatures will slowly trend warmer Monday with highs warming into the lower 30s. We’ll boost to the lower 4s then 50s through mid week with rain chances increasing with the warm up.