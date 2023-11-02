Warm and windy Thursday, even warmer this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Windy and warm this Thursday. Temperatures get even warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures this morning started out in the upper 20s near 30. Winds are not bad this morning but will be picking up later this afternoon.

TODAY: Skies stay mostly sunny for much of the day. We will see a few high level clouds drifting into the state on and off throughout the day. It’s going to be another bright day with lots of sunshine. Highs reach the 50 degree mark which is still a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Winds will be a bit breezy especially later this afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south and southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour with winds gusting at 20-25 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Winds stay up into the evening. Skies will be clear with temperatures falling into the middle 30s. It won’t be as chilly early Friday morning than it has been the last few mornings.

FRIDAY: The main weather story Friday will be the winds. It’s going to be more windy than Thursday. Winds may gust near 30 to 35 miles per hour. Skies will see a few more clouds than in recent days. It won’t be as bright and blue but still dry for the end of the workweek. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend overall looks pretty good. We will see temperatures into the 60s both weekend days. Rain chances will be minimal but not zero. We may see a few spotty light showers early Sunday morning.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures start in the 60s for the new workweek. A few rain chances will be possible for the first part of the workweek. Temperatures fall back into the lower 50s and upper 40s.