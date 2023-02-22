Weather Blog

Warm and windy Thursday, much cooler to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After seeing several locations with record high temperatures for Wednesday, we’ll keep the near record high trend rolling through Thursday before a brief shot of colder air arrives to end the workweek.

Wind advisories remain in effect until 10 PM EST tonight for the potential of wind gusts up to 40-50 MPH.

Wednesday night: Showers and storms are set to push through the state during the evening and early nighttime hours. This will be a quicker moving set of activity.

Isolated strong to severe storms remain possible until the nighttime hours from Indy and points west with a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) in place. Damaging winds is the primary threat, but there could even be isolated areas of rotating storms for mainly western Indiana.

Temperatures are going to stay on the mild side overnight as numbers hover in the 50s with breezy winds out of the south.

Thursday: We will flip towards a dry and much brighter day as we once again see near record high temperatures. Enjoy springlike air as highs rise into the mid 60s, and winds will stay on the higher side with gusts up to 35-40 MPH at times. By Thursday night, however, winterlike air will return as temperatures eventually plummet into the 20s by Friday morning.

Friday: Be sure to get the winter coat back out as we’ll have to deal with much colder air and breezy winds to end the workweek. Friday morning will see wind chill values in the teens. By Friday afternoon, we’ll only warm-up into the upper 30s to low 40s for our high temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy for much of the day.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll quickly see a temperature bounce back going into our Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. The warmup continues into Sunday with temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s. Sixties return to the forecast by next Monday, but that will come with rain and storm chances. Cooler air will follow through midweek next week, but we look to stay above average.