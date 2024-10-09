Warm and wonderful Wednesday | Oct. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and wonderful for this Wednesday. High temperatures above normal and we will continue to see above normal readings for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Another cool start but temperatures will quickly warm up later this afternoon. High pressure nearby keeps us with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be climbing into the mid and even upper 70s at times today. Winds will be light with high pressure nearby .

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight we will see temperatures falling into the upper 40s. So another crisp start too your Thursday morning.

HURRICANE MILTON

All eyes later on tonight will be on Hurricane Milton. We are going to see landfall sometime after midnight in the western part of Florida. It looks like the hurricane will be a category 4 by landfall. It is expected to hit somewhere between Tampa, Sarasota and Bradenton. Storm surge is possible near 8 to 15 feet in these locations. It will remain a category 1 storm as it moves across the state and eventually back out into the Atlantic.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will look for mostly sunny skies light winds once again with high temperature slightly above normal right around 73. So warm and wonderful again.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Still dry conditions for the end of the work week under mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the upper 70s .

Weekend looks half and half here we will see sunny skies on Saturday with highs right around 80°. On Sunday a front moves through will go with partly cloudy skies a chance for a few showers with highs in the lower 70s. The warm and wonderful air heads out. Early next week cooler air begins to move in, highs around 60 on Monday and staying in the 50s Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning we could see temperatures starting out into the upper thirties.