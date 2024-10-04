Warm first weekend of October flips to cool spell next week | Oct. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re on pace for our first weekend of October to be on the warmer side. However, for those who want more of the cooler temperatures, you’re in luck as we get to transition back to that pattern next week.

Friday night: Expect a partly cloudy, cool, and dry night. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Saturday: Another 80 degree day is on the way for our Saturday. It will be a warm, mostly sunny, and rain-free day with light winds.

Sunday: Temperatures look to stay above normal through Sunday. However, we’ll track a cold front that brings in breezy winds for much of the day. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but there is hardly any moisture to work with for a solid rain chance to exist. Highs will top out in the low 80s before the cooler air behind the front fully arrives.

7-Day Forecast: A return to near normal temperatures rolls in by Monday. Highs for much of next week will be cool and only get into the upper 60s to low 70s. We’re also eyeing another string of chilly nights next week with lows in the 40s. The dry stretch will also march on through this extended forecast, which will unfortunately cause drought issues to worsen again.