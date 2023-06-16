Warm for Father’s Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We couldn’t ask for much of a better end to the workweek today as we had pleasant temperatures despite stingy cloud cover for some of the state. Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to be on the warmer side with chances for rain to follow.

Friday night: We’ll waltz into a mostly clear and cool night with a light breeze out of the north. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Expect a return to the 80s going into Saturday. The good piece of news for Saturday’s forecast is that the muggy meter will be on the lower side. Lots of sunshine will lead way to highs rising into the mid 80s.

Father’s Day: The warm air rolls on into Father’s Day with more abundant sunshine. There will be a very slight uptick in humidity. We also can’t rule out spotty showers late Sunday, but this chance is fairly low and will be mainly confined to areas south of interstate 70. Highs in the mid 80s once again. Overall, not too hot of a day to enjoy outdoor plans with Dad.

8-Day Forecast: Spotty rain and storm chances look to linger into the first half of next week. Monday, albeit not impressive, looks to feature the better chance for any development. Highs are set to hold in the mid 80s going into midweek. Wednesday marks the beginning of summer, and the first few days of the summer season looks to feature above normal temperatures.