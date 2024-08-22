Warm Friday, chance for multiple 90s into next week | Aug. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are closing in on the turning point in this forecast that takes us back to heat and humidity this weekend.

This uncomfortable pattern coming up could extend across much of next week as well.

Thursday night: Before we continue our warmup, lets focus on how tonight will be our last night in the 50s this week. Skies will be mostly clear with very light winds out of the east.

Friday: A warmer day will shape up for the end of the workweek, but humidity levels will remain tolerable. Plenty of sunshine and a light southerly wind will lead to highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Heading into this weekend, we will begin to turn up the muggy meter. It’s going to be noticeably more humid on Saturday with abundant sunshine in place. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 80s.

7-Day Forecast: We only turn hotter as we march into next week. Sunday looks to feature some 90s across the state. Highs by Monday and Tuesday could climb into the mid 90s for some locations, and with the higher humidity in place, heat index values may be over 100 at times. We’ll continue to monitor the potential for heat alerts as we get closer to next week. We’re also not eyeing anything in the way of rain chances for this extended forecast.