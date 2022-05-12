Weather Blog

Warm Friday, rain and storm chances for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The pick of the week certainly did not disappoint for our Thursday as it was a fantastic summerlike day statewide! This very warm pattern will continue into our Friday before a cooldown moves in with returning storm chances.

Thursday night: A marvelous night will be on deck under mostly clear skies. Lows are set to dip into the low 60s.

Friday: Above average temps and mostly sunny skies will stick around to end the workweek. Humidity values will also be slightly higher, but not high enough to cause fairly uncomfortable conditions. Overall, it will be another solid weather day for any outdoor plans including going to the Grand Prix qualifying event. Highs look to top out in the mid 80s.

Weekend: After receiving a nice extended break from any active weather, we are due to change that this weekend. Scattered rain and storms are possible throughout much of the day. There is the chance that the Indiana Grand Prix races could be affected, so be sure to keep an eye on radar. It is also worth mentioning this activity will be slow moving, so localized heavy rainfall will be possible.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be slightly cooler with numbers in the low 80s.

Sunday will also feature the chance for scattered showers and storms. We will be monitoring the possibility for isolated stronger storms as well. Highs look to stick around in the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures are set to cooldown a little bit more to start next week. Dry weather is expected through Monday and much of Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Another system looks to push into the forecast by next Wednesday with temperatures eventually getting back into the 80s by late week next week.