Warm Friday with scattered rain to open up active weekend; cold next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re nearing a big pattern flip in this forecast, but, before we do that, we’ll have one final 70-degree day with rain chances.

Then, we’ll bring in our best rain chance this weekend with the coldest air of the season to follow.

Thursday night: Lots of cloud cover will be around with a few showers expected. Lows will only drop into the mid 60s.

Friday: There’s a bit to discuss. First off, the morning could feature record warm lows, but the overall low could also happen just before midnight Saturday. The record warm low for Friday is 62 from 1991, and we’re going 64 for Indy.

Secondly, a few showers will continue into the morning before we see extra development of scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and night. This will be due to a cold frontal passage that will have some moisture to work with. Severe weather is not expected.

Highs will push back into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay breezy with gusts from 20-25 mph at times.

Weekend: Friday’s front will eventually lift back north to an extent going into the latter half of Saturday as a warm front. A good chunk of Saturday is shaping up to be dry with winds becoming light. Highs on Saturday will occur at midnight with numbers only hanging around the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon.

By Saturday night, we are expecting widespread rain with bouts of heavy rainfall. At this time, the best chance for extended rainfall with heavy rain is along and south of Interstate 70 going into and through Sunday.

Sunday will be a soggy and chilly day with highs only getting into the mid/upper 50s.

By early Monday, we are expecting from a half-inch to 2 inches of rain across central and southern Indiana.

8-Day Forecast: After an active weekend, the coldest air of the season will plunge into our state. A few showers will stick around into early Monday. Highs Monday will only get into the mid 40s with breezy winds. Halloween one Tuesday looks to be one of the coldest on record with highs struggling to get into the low to mid 40s. The unseasonably cold pattern will carry into the first couple of days of November.