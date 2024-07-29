Warm, humid with strong storms tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and muggy start with high humidity continuing all week long. Strong storms are possible tonight with all severe weather modes in place.

TODAY: A line of showers and thunderstorms moving across parts of Illinois this morning will weaken but should stay together and reach central Indiana by the midday hour. That line is the first of two that will move through the state. The second line will be more potent and arrive later this evening and during the first part of the overnight hours. Some of these thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. All severe weather modes are in play, like gusty winds, heavy rainfall, hail and an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in a slight risk which is a level 2 out of a level 5.

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with highs into the middle and upper 80s. It will feel much more uncomfortable with high dew points near 70.

TONIGHT: Strong storms tonight and eventually come to an end just before daybreak. Lows only fall to 70.

TUESDAY: Much of the day will be dry with very high humidity and highs into the upper 80s. Scattered strong storms will be possible once again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of them may be strong with a marginal risk in place across the entire state.

WEDNESDAY: The unsettled weather pattern continues for the rest of the week. More strong storm chances for the middle and end to the week with incredibly high humidity. Highs on Wednesday approach 90 and with the high humidity it will feel more like the triple digits.

7 DAY FORECAST: Near 90 once again on Thursday with heat index values climbing into the triple digits. We may get some relief from the high humidity and temperatures this weekend. Temperatures fall into the middle 80s for both Saturday and Sunday with storm chances ending.