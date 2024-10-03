Warm into the first weekend of October | Oct. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The above normal temperature trend will continue into the weekend.

Thursday night: A mainly clear and chilly night will be on tap with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Patchy fog is also possible in mainly rural areas.

Friday: Above normal temperatures are expected to remain in place to end the workweek. There will be a weak front that moves through which will change the wind direction and slightly increase cloud cover. There is a small chance for a few showers in northwestern sections of central Indiana. Highs won’t be deterred from reaching the upper 70s with some spots possibly hitting the 80s.

Saturday: Another warm day that is going to be filled with sunshine and dry air is expected. Highs to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

7-Day Forecast: A few spotty showers are possible Sunday from another front that will slide through. However, most of the state will remain dry. Clouds will increase over the state Sunday as temperatures warm to the low 80s once again. By next week, we’re talking a return to near to slightly below normal temperatures.