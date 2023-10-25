Warm next couple of days, rain chances to peak this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of Indiana saw a warm, breezy, and mostly cloudy day with widely scattered showers. The warm trend will only last a couple of more days before we track our next big system that will give way to rain and much colder air.

Wednesday night: We look to dry out for tonight with skies staying mostly cloudy. Lows will once again only drop into the low 60s.

Thursday: More of the same from Wednesday’s weather is expected for our Thursday. The main difference is that any active weather will stay mostly north of a Lafayette-Kokomo line during the daytime hours. By Thursday night, central Indiana will work in more scattered shower potential.

Highs will get back into the mid 70s.

One other thing to note with Thursday’s forecast is that Thursday night may feature record warm low temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s, and the record warm low in Indy Thursday night is 62 from 1991.

Friday: After starting our Friday very unseasonable, we will see our high temperatures push into the mid to upper 70s. Friday afternoon and night could see scattered shower and storm development. We are not expecting severe weather at this time with this round of activity.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances will be highest this weekend as a strong front slowly moves into our state. Rain looks to turn widespread by Saturday night and carry through Sunday. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and there is currently a good chance for areas along and south of interstate 70 to see over an inch of rain from Saturday into Monday. A few showers may linger into the first part of Monday. Overall, Sunday especially is shaping up to be a washout. Winds will also stay breezy Thursday and Friday before they briefly die down Saturday. Then, it will turn more windy again Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures by Halloween next week will be quite chilly with highs only in the 40s.