Warm pattern moves in, rain chances possible late week | Sep. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our brief fall air is in the process of exiting for a warmer pattern. Indiana needs the rain, and we could have our wish granted later this week.

TODAY: Some haze will be in our atmosphere today with wildfire smoke present in the upper levels. Air quality will not be impacted at the surface. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, but not as cool as prior nights. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Abundant sunshine will be around for the day. There may still be a hint of wildfire smoke at the top of the atmosphere. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our warm-up continues into Wednesday and Thursday. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is set to become Tropical Storm Francine later today. As Francine nears the TX/LA coast, it is forecasted to become a category 1 hurricane.