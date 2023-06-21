Warm start to summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer officially begins this morning. It stays warm this week with a few spotty showers possible.

TODAY: We’ll see some sunshine this morning before more cloud cover moves into the state later this afternoon. Much of the day will be dry across the state. However a few areas south of Indianapolis may see a few spotty showers. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 80s today.

TONIGHT: Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: A few showers are possible on Thursday. It doesn’t look like it will be a complete washout but some areas may see spotty showers or even a rumble of thunder late Thursday night. Temperatures drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FRIDAY: There’s a better chance of showers on Friday across the state. Cloud cover sticks around for the end of the week. Humidity slowly climbs Friday and especially into the weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday.

8DAY FORECAST: Humidity values increase this weekend. It’s going to be a little more uncomfortable. Rain chances are possible. Isolated showers on Saturday but a better chance of rain Sunday. We begin to crank up the heat for the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s near 90 Sunday.