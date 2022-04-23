Weather Blog

Warm Sunday with rain chance late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm air will be short lived in the forecast because we are tracking our next chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be holding steady with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: It will be getting warm once again with wind gusts potentially to 25-35 mph. Clouds will steadily be increasing throughout the day with highs just getting above 80 degrees. In the late evening, scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder will slowly arrive from the west. A few of these could turn stronger in the late evening which is why we have a marginal (1/5) chance of severe weather. This means north and western sections of the state will see these showers possible by the late afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will stick for the overnight hours once they arrive in the evening. Low temperatures get back into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Showers will be likely in the morning as we still deal with this slow moving rain along a cold front. There is still the possibility of a rumble of thunder. In the afternoon, rain will start to wrap up west to east. This will leave behind cooler temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler than normal air will settle back in midweek after our rain chance late Sunday into Monday. More rain chances return next weekend. Overall, sunshine will dominate a good chunk of the week with the cooler air.