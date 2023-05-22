Warm through midweek, flip to cooler and pleasant air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We opened the new workweek with a tolerable and bright Monday. Temperatures will remain on the warm side through Wednesday before we transition back to cooler air for the second half of the workweek.

Monday night: Expect a partly cloudy and peaceful weather night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Another warm day. Partly cloudy skies as a cold front crosses in the evening, but this front won’t have moisture associated with it. Therefore, expect a dry day. This will eventually lead way to a chilly start to Thursday with temps in the upper 40s. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday will be beautiful with pleasant dew points and highs in the low to mid-70s. Carb Day and Legends Day will be dry as high temperatures start to bounce back to above average. Right now, the Indy 500 forecast is dry with highs in the low 80s. However, we will have to watch the development of an upper-level low which will bring rain chances in our neighboring states to the east.