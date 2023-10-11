Warm Thursday, active and breezy Friday with chilly air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a mix of sun and clouds throughout our Wednesday. The winds also turned out of the south and helped us get into the mid 60s.

A warm front will push through us overnight tonight. This will give way to a warmer Thursday before a strong cold front swings towards us going into the weekend with rain chances and cooler air.

Wednesday night: Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy in what will be a warmer Wednesday night. Showers and storms will develop mainly north of a Muncie-Lafayette line tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Temperatures are set to boost a bit as abundant sunshine and a south breeze will culminate in a warm Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Changes will persist in quicker fashion Friday as we work cloud cover back in and breezier winds. Rain and a few storms will develop Friday afternoon and night. High school football games will very likely have to deal with this rain.

There is also a very low chance for isolated stronger storms in far western parts of Indiana. Damaging winds would be the main threat.

Highs will still get into the mid 70s as the cold front will still be back in Illinois for much of the day. Wind gusts may also be up to 25-30 MPH.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll turn much cooler in the wake of the cold front this weekend with winds staying breezy. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only get into the mid 50s with winds gusting up to 25-35 MPH. There will also be the chance for a few showers this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will stay chilly into early next week as well with highs in the mid 50s.