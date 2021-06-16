Weather Blog

Warm Thursday, hot with storms by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another beautiful late spring day in our state with bright skies and refreshing air! These pleasant weather conditions will not last much longer as we are tracking a warmup with returning storm chances as we begin to close out the workweek.

Wednesday night: A calm and cool night is ahead under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for our overnight lows.

Thursday: Although we are bringing in another dry day for our Thursday, we will usher in warmer air statewide. While it will be very warm, humidity values will thankfully remain low enough to maintain a tolerable feel outside. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Be prepared for an active and hot Friday. We are focusing on two rounds of showers and storms to occur. The first round will be ongoing from Illinois early Friday morning, and it will mainly move across the northern half of the state. It is not entirely out of the question for an isolated strong to severe storm to take place for northwestern Indiana with this round. Main threats are isolated damaging winds and hail.

The second round will be of bigger concern for us as we get deeper into Friday afternoon. Additional showers and storms will spark off and gradually move into Ohio by Friday evening.

This round has the potential for isolated strong to severe storms as we have a level 2 out of 5 slight risk in place for much of the state. The main threats as of now are damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning will occur with any general thunderstorm. It is also worth mentioning that we could see a risk upgrade for part of Indiana in future severe outlooks. Be sure to have the Storm Track 8 weather app downloaded onto your phone to get the latest weather information and warnings for your location.

Along with the rain and storms, hot summer air will be in place with much higher humidity values. It will be an uncomfortable and breezy day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Depending on who misses out on much of the rain, some locations could spike into the mid 90s.

8 Day Forecast: The heat will stick around with us throughout the upcoming weekend. Morning showers may linger into our Saturday morning before isolated storm chances pop-up for Saturday afternoon. On and off scattered storms will be in play throughout our Sunday. Next Monday will continue our active pattern with a cooldown swinging into the state. Refreshing air will return by next Tuesday and carry through midweek next week.