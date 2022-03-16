Weather Blog

Warm Thursday, rain and storm chances Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a bright and amazing Wednesday in which we hit the 70s, we will hit that temperature mark again for Thursday with increasing cloud cover. This will lead way for returning rain and storm chances to close out the week.

Wednesday night: We will once again work in a mostly clear and above average night. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Another marvelous day is set to take place for Thursday in which we certainly look to have one of the warmest St. Patrick’s Day’s on record. We will also be having some exciting March Madness games throughout the day as well!

The tip-off times for these games and match-ups are listed below just in case you plan on going:

– #6 Colorado State vs. #11 Michigan at 12:15 PM

– #3 Tennessee vs. #14 Longwood at 2:45 PM

– #2 Kentucky vs. #15 St. Peter’s at 7:10 PM

– #7 Murray State vs. #10 San Francisco at 9:40 PM

Cloud cover will gradually increase as highs are expected to slide into the low to mid 70s.

Friday: After having an amazing stretch of weather, a transition towards our next weather system with cooler air will take place for Friday. On and off showers are likely throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. Isolated storms are also possible as well.

We even can’t rule out isolated instances of strong to severe storms in the latter half of the day. A low end Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place for mainly the southern half of the state. Damaging winds is the primary threat.

Cooler air will draw in with this activity. Highs look to only rise into the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: The cooldown continues into our upcoming weekend with morning shower chances for Saturday. Saturday will see a return to near average temperatures with numbers in the low 50s. Highs then quickly rebound towards the upper 60s by next Monday before additional rain and storm chances scoot in near midweek next week.