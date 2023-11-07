Warm times roll through Wednesday with rain chances, cooler remainder of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another 70 degree day is in the books here in the circle city. We had a noticeable front that practically sliced the state in half in relation to temperatures. The northern half of the state remained cool while the southern half warmed up a bit.

One more very warm day is on deck before we turn back to near normal temperatures the rest of the week.

Tuesday night: A mostly cloudy and warmer night is ahead with the potential for a few showers in the overnight hours. Lows will only drop into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: We’re shaping up for one last 70 degree day this week with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. We’ll also pick up the winds with gusts up to 25-35 MPH at times. Near record high watch will be on display as the record for Indy tomorrow is 79 from 2020.

By Wednesday night, we’ll track scattered light showers.

Thursday: A change of wind direction (southerly to northwesterly) will lead way to cooler air returning. Winds will stay breezy for a good chunk of the day with decreasing clouds occurring. Highs will only manage to get into the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll settle into a near normal temperature trend going into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s from Friday into the early stages of next week. Dry air will take command as well after Thursday and through the weekend. There are also signals for another warmup next week.