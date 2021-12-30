Weather Blog

Warm to end 2021, rainy to begin 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are gearing towards a very unseasonable end to 2021. This will lead way to a soggy start to 2022 before winter makes a rude awakening.

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, and there is the chance for a few isolated showers in the overnight hours. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

New Year’s Eve: A balmy end to the 2021 calendar year is expected for much of the state. This warmer air will lead us towards our next weather system by late Friday. We can’t rule out spotty showers in the afternoon hours before more steady rain showers move in.

Highs look to be 20°+ above average across much of Indiana with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas in northern Indiana will only manage to get into the 40s. Temperatures will stick around in the mid 50s when the ball drops at midnight.

New Year’s Day: Prepare for a wet beginning to 2022 across all of Indiana. Rain showers are set to last through a majority of the day with heavy rain possible at times. Wintry precipitation looks to stay far off to the north for much of the day too. There is the chance for a wintry mix/snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday. North central Indiana could even see light snow accumulations of under an inch.

There is the concern for flooding due to the prolonged rain. A Flood Watch will be in effect from 7 PM EST Friday until 7 PM EST Saturday.

Highs look to remain above average even with consistent rainfall. Numbers will top out in the low 50s. Areas to the north will struggle to warm-up while areas to the south will push closer to the 60s.

8-Day Forecast: As Saturday’s system moves out, winter temperatures are expected to make a rude awakening. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s for Sunday before we work in a bitter start to next Monday. Highs will then push back into the 40s before we quickly drop to the 20s next Friday.