Weather Blog

Warm up ahead of midweek storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is not as cold this morning with a little more cloud cover.

TODAY: Temperatures are starting out in the teens across much of the state. We’ll see highs today near 30. A weak system passes through the state, giving us a chance for a little cloud cover during the day. It will stay dry with temperatures a few degrees below normal.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds overnight. Temperatures won’t drop off too much. Lows near 19.

MONDAY: It will be a great start to the new workweek and to end out the month. Look for mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s, which is right around normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Attention turns to a winter storm that will head into the Midwest for the middle of the workweek. It looks like we’ll see a good chance of rain to start out late Tuesday evening as temperatures climb into the 40s. Colder air begins to build into the state from north to south, changing rain to snow during the day Wednesday. Some computer models suggest we may see sleet and/or freezing rain too.

Eventually, colder air wins out and by Thursday we’ll see all snow. While precipitation type and amounts are still unknown at this time, it appears this storm will be long-lasting and have several significant impacts. Colder air follows Friday with single digit lows and highs in the teens. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast.