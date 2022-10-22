Weather Blog

Warm weather continues through Monday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a beautiful day across central Indiana with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. This evening will be wonderful if you are heading out to the Pacers game or dinner. Temps will drop into the 60s with lows tomorrow morning in the 50s. Sunday should be another fantastic day with more sunshine and highs again in the middle 70s.

The beginning of next week will find some changes heading our way. Clouds will be on the increase Monday with highs again in the upper 70s. A cold front and an area of low pressure will move into the region on Tuesday bringing a good threat for some much needed rain. Rain will be likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Right now, it appears we could see some widespread rainfall amounts in excess of an inch by Wednesday evening.

The extended outlook does show a more active pattern next week. Rain showers will diminish on Wednesday. Dry and seasonal temps will be likely for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Scattered showers may return by next Saturday.