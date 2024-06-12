Warm Wednesday, even warmer late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the middle and even upper 80s. It gets even warmer this week and weekend with highs climbing near 90.

TODAY: We are starting off much better than yesterday morning. We have temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s today. We have a few clouds early this morning but look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. It will be sunny for the day with highs climbing into the low and middle 80s. Humidity values stay relatively low through the day but it will feel much warmer than yesterday.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly clear skies and mild conditions overnight tonight. Look for lows to stay in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: We could see our first 90 degree reading of the year Thursday. Widespread upper 80s near 90 will be possible across the entire state. Look for breezy conditions with winds out of the south southwest gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A cold front moves across the state late Thursday night. This will produce a line of showers and storms after 11 pm Thursday. This line will begin to weaken and fall apart as it reaches central Indiana. However northern sections of the state may see some thunderstorms on the stronger side.

Areas in northern Indiana are under a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible.

FRIDAY: A few clouds and an isolated shower is possible very early Friday morning. Sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80s.

TEMPERATURES CLIMBING

This weekend highs climb into the middle and upper 80s near 90. Dry conditions this weekend. Humidity levels rise this weekend too. Highs stay in the lower 90s for much of next week. Humidity will make it feel much more uncomfortable. Spotty showers and storms are possible next week. Lows in the morning Monday and Tuesday will start in the lower 70s.