Warm Wednesday, even warmer rest of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and near normal for your Wednesday. But temperatures get even warmer for the rest f the week. Temperatures tomorrow may approach near 80 for the afternoon Thursday!

TODAY: We’re starting out with chilly temperatures this morning. Readings once again are in the 30s. Some spots dropping close to freezing. We had another frost advisory in place for central Indiana until 9 a.m. We will start off with sunshine but a few clouds move into the state for the rest of the day. So we won’t see as bright of a blue sky as we did yesterday. A few showers are also possible later in the afternoon. It’s not going to be a complete wash out but we’ll see a few spotty showers. Highs today climb closer to normal for this time of the year. Highs reach around 66 and the normal high is 68.

TONIGHT: It won’t be as chilly tonight as what it has been the next few mornings. Lows tonight fall into the 50s.

THURSDAY: It really warms up Thursday as a warm front lifts northward. We’ll see a dry day Thursday with a few clouds. Temperatures soar into the upper 70s near 80 for the afternoon. It doesn’t look like we’ll see a record high temperature, the record is 86 but we’ll be well above normal.

FRIDAY: A potent cold front moves through late Friday. Ahead of the front temperatures stay into the upper 70s. Clouds increase and we’ll see a chance for a few showers and storms late Friday. Some of those high school football games may be a bit wet at times. So plan to bring the rain gear.

WEEKEND

This weekend temperatures take a dramatic drop. As the storm system heads to the east of us we’ll see highs tank. Temperatures stay in the 50s for highs both Saturday and Sunday. A few spotty showers will be possible and the winds crank up too. it’s going to be a blustery weekend.

8DAY FORECAST: The new workweek continues to see temperatures below normal. We’ll stay in the 50s for next week. A few isolated showers are possible on Monday.