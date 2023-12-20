Warm Wednesday, even warmer temps on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm Wednesday with temperatures into the 40s today. Even warmer temperatures on the way for the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. Warm temperatures continue into the Christmas holiday.

TODAY: A chilly start once again this morning with temperatures starting into the 20s this morning. A few clouds at times today but overall sunshine will win out. Winds will be out of the south between about 5 and 10 miles per hour. Highs today will be into the middle 40s. Our normal high for this time of the year is 39 So we’ll see temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees above normal. Lower 40s in northern Indiana and near 50 in southern Indiana.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. It won’t be as cold tonight as it was the last few mornings.

THURSDAY: The warm temperatures continue for the end of the week. We’ll see more cloud cover on Thursday but it’s still going to be mild. Highs climb into the upper 40s Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. It stays dry with winds out f the south and southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Holiday weekend

Warm temperatures continue into the holiday weekend. Highs climb into the upper 40s on Friday and into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances increase as a system moves across the Great Lakes Friday. A few showers will be possible on Friday. Lots of clouds on Saturday and even a few spotty showers.

If you’re heading to Christmas Eve services Sunday, you may see a few scattered showers. Highs climb into the low and middle 50s. Monday on Christmas Day it will be mild with highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will also be possible. Chances of a white Christmas are very low.