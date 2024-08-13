Warm Wednesday to lead way to series of rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more day free of rain chances is ahead before the next stretch of active weather with increasing humidity.

Tuesday night: We’ll turn toward a mostly clear and cool night with lows falling into the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Anticipate a warmer day under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Humidity levels will ride along the discomfort line once again with a light wind from the southeast. This southeasterly wind is going to be the difference while warming into the mid 80s.

Thursday: After being mainly dry for the last week, active weather is set to return. The first round will be Thursday morning into early afternoon possibly.

The second round looks to evolve from the west in the evening, and continue into the nighttime hours.

This second round of activity could feature strong to severe storms. At this time, there is a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) across much of Indiana, which is the lowest severe risk level. Damaging wind was the primary concern.

Localized flooding is possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. Some heavier rainfall also is possible, but evolution of said potential setup remained in question on Tuesday night.

Highs will only make it into the low 80s, but it will be more humid with dew points approaching the mid to upper 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will continue into Friday and the weekend. Friday will feel miserable with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some spots may feel like the 90s if more sunshine emerges. Highs this weekend look to be in the low 80s, and it will feel uncomfortable with an elevated muggy meter staying in place.