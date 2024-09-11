Warm Wednesday with rain chances this weekend | Sept. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dry and warm day before we see more clouds and rain chances for the end of the week.

TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day today. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer than what we had yesterday with highs climbing into the upper 80s flirting with 90 across parts of southern Indiana. We will see low humidity throughout the day so no worries on uncomfortable conditions even though those temperatures will get close to 90 today.

Indianapolis Indians have an afternoon game against the Red Wings. Great day for baseball! Temperatures at first pitch will be into the 80s and by the end of the game they will climb into the upper 80s with light winds and low humidity. No rain chances today.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game downtown tonight around 7:00 p.m. tip off temperature will be into the 80s and by the end of the game will fall into the 70s. Overnight we’ll see temperatures fall into the lower 60s once again under mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: We will see temperatures still into the mid and upper 80s for your Thursday. We’ll start off with sunny skies but cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon as a tropical system begins to move a little bit further northward. Look for mostly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. Humidity values for much of the day will be okay but beginning to rise heading into Friday.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Francine now a category 1 storm. It may strengthen to a category two storm before it reaches landfall somewhere in Louisiana. Very heavy rainfall along the Gulf coastal states. We may see some rain chances across parts of southern Indiana for Friday and also into parts of the weekend as well.

Scattered showers possible heading into both Saturday and Sunday but it doesn’t look like it’s a complete wash out. It stays humid with highs in the lower 80s. More rain chances are possible heading into early next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s.