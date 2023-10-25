Warm Wednesday with scattered showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be warm and breezy this Wednesday. A few spotty showers will be possible on and off for the first half of the day.

TODAY: We started out really mild with temperatures in the 60s. We got really close to setting a new record warm low temperature. The record low maximum is 63 set back in 1919. Temperatures this morning did drop to 61 at Indianapolis so just shy of setting that new record.

Lots of clouds today and even a few spotty showers for the first part of the day. Steady rain is likely for areas in northern Indiana. Temperatures there will be a bit cooler. Scattered showers will be possible in central Indiana throughout the first part of the day. Showers should taper off around the evening rush hour.

Temperatures climb into the 70s today under a brisk south and southwest wind. Winds may gust at times near 20 miles per hour possibly up to 30 miles per hour. Highs in the middle70s in central Indiana, 60s farther north where there will be more rain and upper 70s farther south.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off by the evening rush. It stays cloudy through much of the night. Temperatures stay mild. Lows fall to 60.

THURSDAY: Much of the day Thursday will be dry. It’s going to be cloudy though. Mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. Despite the clouds it’s still going to be above normal. Highs soar into the 70s once again. It’s going to be breezy as well.

FRIDAY: We’ll see a chance for a few spotty showers on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. The temperatures stay well above our normal high for the need of the work week. It’s going to be warm once again with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain will be likely Saturday and Sunday around the state. We have a chance for a good soaking rain each day. Highs stay in the 60s for both weekend days. Temperatures drop into the 40s for much of next week. It’s going to be really chilly for Halloween.