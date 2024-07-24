Warm Wednesday with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and humid Wednesday with storm chances as a cold front moves across the state.

TODAY: We will see and feel some changes today. Look for a little more cloud cover later this afternoon as a cold front approaches the state. Storm chances will begin after lunch and continue into the early evening. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with a marginal risk in place for north central and northern Indiana. Some gusty winds and hail is possible. While we will see more coverage than yesterday not everyone will get rain today.

It will feel more humid today with dew points climbing into the middle and upper 60s. Highs today reach the middle 80s across much of the state.

TONIGHT: Any storms that do develop begin to fall apart later this evening. Look for a few clouds with lows falling into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Storm chances diminish for the end of the week. We will see lots of sunshine on Thursday and it will feel less humid. Highs Thursday drop a little below normal. Highs will stay into the lower 80s.

You may notice a little smoky sky for the end of the week thanks to some wildfires in Canada. It will not be as bad as it was about a year ago but you may notice a little difference in the sky Thursday or Friday.

FRIDAY: Fantastic Friday forecast is in store. Look for lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions. Humidity values stay low with highs in the lower 80s.

7DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks like we will see higher temperatures and more humid conditions too. Saturday looks dry but more rain chances are possible on Sunday. Highs climb near 86 on Saturday and near 87 on Sunday.

Hot and humid for the start of next week. Showers and storms are also possible for Monday and Tuesday.