Weather Blog

Warm week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gorgeous week of weather is ahead of us. Multiple days will be dry with highs in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies from the evening should hang around a bit into the overnight. Wind gusts to around 20 mph are possible with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies should be in the area for basically the whole day. Our south wind will warm us up to around 80 degrees with wind gusts around 25 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Not much in terms of cloud cover as mostly clear skies remain. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue the upward climb mid-week along with the sunshine. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our upper air pattern keeps the warmth for almost the entire forecasting window. Highs in the 80s should hold in place all the way through Saturday. The next chances at rain will not arrive until next weekend.