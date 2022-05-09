Weather Blog

Warm week with possible record heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Very quiet weather this week with lots of sunshine, warmer temperatures and possible record heat.

TODAY: We’ll see a beautiful Monday across the state today. Look for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies all afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds gusting close to 20-25 mph. Highs today climb into the upper 70s near 80 which is about 10 degrees above normal.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy throughout the night tonight. It will be mild with lows only falling into the upper 50s near 60.

TUESDAY: Another fantastic day on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures begin to warm up and climb into the middle and upper 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: The middle of the week gets extremely warm. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 degrees. There’s a good chance we may either tie or set new records. These records have been long standing, set in the late 1800s.

Temperatures continue to stay in the 80s through the end of the workweek. It looks like we’ll be dry through the first part of the weekend. There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower Saturday but a better chance of rain is possible on Sunday and Monday with temperatures falling back into the 70s.