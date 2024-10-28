Warm week with record temps possible | Oct. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and windy into much of the new workweek. Near record warmth arrives beginning Tuesday.

TODAY: A cool start across much of the state with temperatures into the 30s this morning. We’ll see sunny skies to start off the day and then clouds increase later this afternoon. Temperatures are running about 10 degrees above normal for today. High temperatures climbing into the upper 60s near 70. Farther southward temperatures will be into the mid and even upper 70s .

TONIGHT: Tonight we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall near 60 which is our normal high temperature for this time of the year .

TUESDAY: It will be warm and windy heading into Tuesday. Near record temperatures are possible for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Records for Tuesday 81 degrees with our forecasted high is about 80. Winds may gust at times on Tuesday between 30 and 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The warm week continues on Wednesday. Another sunny and windy afternoon with possible record high temperatures as well. Forecasted high around 81 degrees the record is 82. We may also see very mild temperatures at night so record low maximum temperatures are also possible as well .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front moves across the state on Halloween. This will bring us a chance for some scattered showers maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Right now it looks like the rain will be for the first part of the day and may come to an end just in time for trick or treating. High temperatures on Thursday will be into the upper 60s near 70 .

The end of the work week it looks like we may dry out on and cool down on Friday partly cloudy skies with highs near 60. For the weekend a slight chance for a few showers with temperatures staying into the 60s. Don’t forget to fall back Saturday night or at least Sunday morning as we return to standard time.