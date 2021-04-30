Weather Blog

Warm weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ended the workweek on quite the windy note across the state with nice mild air and bright skies.

Friday night: A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday morning for far eastern Indiana.

Skies will remain mostly clear with breezy winds sticking around. Patchy frost will be possible. Lows will fall into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: A very nice spring day will be on tap as we kick off the month of May. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with breezy winds. Enjoy a fantastic mild day overall as we will rise into the low to upper 70s.

Sunday: Clouds will slowly increase throughout our Sunday as we continue our warmup. Most of the day will stay dry, but showers and storm chances will gradually increase beginning near sunset.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Rain chances will continue going into the new workweek next week. Showers will be on and off through Monday with isolated storms possible. Active weather will continue for Tuesday with more rain and storms possible. These rain and storm chances will bring in a cooldown through midweek. Temperatures look to remain just below average for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.