Weather Blog

Warm weekend with showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quiet and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. We should see our highs warm quickly to the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s.

A warm and windy start to the weekend with our next weather maker arriving! Out ahead of the cold front highs will soar to the lower 70s with increasing clouds through the day. Winds will be gusting upwards of 30-40 mph during the day. Rain will develop later on in the evening. More widespread rain and storms Sunday with highs in the upper 60s!

Highs will come crashing down early next week with rain to start the day Monday with snow to end the day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s. Low 40s Tuesday with highs remaining near seasonal through the remainder of the week with most spots in the mid 40s to lower 50s.