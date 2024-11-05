Warm, windy and wet for Tuesday | Nov. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Windy, warm and wet for your Election Day. High temperatures will be well above normal and near record readings for the afternoon.

A mild start to your Tuesday with temperatures into the 60s. We will see mostly cloudy skies through much of the day with rain holding off until later on this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be high at times especially in northwestern sections of the state. There is a Wind Advisory in place until 7:00 p.m. Winds may gust at times anywhere between 35 and 40 miles per hour here in central Indiana and southern Indiana. High temperatures climb near 74. The normal high for today is 57 and the record is 76.

Tonight look for showers and even a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts may be up to an inch in many locations across parts of central and southern Indiana. Where we do see some heavier pockets of rain setup southern Indiana may pick up more than an inch. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 50s and the winds will still be a bit breezy.

Early on Wednesday we will see a partly cloudy sky and some sunshine heading into the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs right around 63. Winds will also ease as well.

Sunshine expected for your Thursday temperatures will be into the lower 60s which is much closer to normal for this time of year.

On Friday we will look for a partly cloudy sky and dry conditions for any high school football games that will be going on later Friday evening. Highs will get up to about 65 .

Heading into the weekend we will see our rain chances ramp up. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday a chance for some showers highs will be in the mid-60s and more rain will be possible on Sunday under partly cloudy skies with highs around 64.