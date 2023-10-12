Warm with rain Friday, chilly and windy weekend to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in line for one more warm day in this forecast before rain, stronger winds, and chilly air arrive in the near term.

Thursday night: A mainly clear, cool, and dry night will be deck with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Changes in this forecast will develop further for Friday. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine before activity swings in from the west. A weakening cluster of showers and isolated storms will roll in Friday afternoon/evening. Some high school football games will be impacted by the rain, and others potentially not so much. We’ll keep scattered light showers around into early Saturday. Severe weather is not expected for any of Indiana.

Highs will rise into the mid 70. Winds will also be a little bit breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH.

Weekend: A cold front will pass through our state during the predawn hours of Saturday. This will be what sends us back to autumn-like temperatures with stronger winds. Highs on Saturday look to take place right at the beginning of the day with numbers in the mid 60s. Then, we’ll hang steady in the mid/upper 50s for much of the remainder of Saturday. Sunday will see highs only in the mid 50s due to lots of cloud cover and a north breeze. Wind gusts could be up to 25-35 MPH along with there being occasional shower chances this weekend as a whole.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will stay in the 50s for the first half of next week before we get back into the 60s next Wednesday. Another system may slide in by roughly next Friday.