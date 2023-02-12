Weather Blog

Warm workweek ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another frosty start across much of the state this Sunday morning. Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon and even 60s next week.

TODAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the state. It’s going to be a clear and cold start but with lots of sunshine this afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s today. Highs climb into the low 50s across much of central Indiana with light winds out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear. Temperatures fall near freezing.

MONDAY: Another mild day is expected for much of Indiana. Highs once again climb into the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase ahead of a system approaching the state. We’ll see a chance for a few showers late Tuesday with highs climbing into the low and middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to climb and we’re in store for a spring-like forecast. Highs reach the low to middle 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. A potent system heads this way Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms to the state. It turns much colder and breezy following this system for Friday. Highs stay in the 30s.