Weather Blog

Warmer air brings the rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warm air is here, but that will also mean rain chances for next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing to start off the night. After midnight and into the early morning hours, some spotty showers will be possible. Low temperature will be 53 degrees.

TOMORROW: Spotty showers near sunrise will become more scattered across the region in the morning. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on with multiple rounds of rain to watch. Also, can’t rule out hearing a few rumbles of thunder within these showers. High of 67.

TUESDAY: An isolated shower risk is possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will turn slightly warmer and climb to just around 70 degrees.

8-Day Forecast: Wednesday will be another warm day, but we will have to watch for scattered showers and storms. Thursday turns breezy with temperatures dipping back just below normal for this time of year. End of the week will be quieter with colder air on the horizon for late next weekend.