Warmer air is here to stay | Sep. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is locked into a dry pattern. Along with the lack of rain, warmer air is here to stay.

TODAY: Similar weather conditions to Saturday can be expected. Mostly sunny skies with humidity in the comfortable category. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies aren’t going anywhere. Low temperatures near 60 degrees which is close to average for this time of year.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, still warm with comfortable humidity. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: No major storm system is on the way in this forecast. Drought concerns will continue to ramp up without the rain chances. Temperatures each afternoon this week will be above average into the mid and upper 80s. Humidity stays in the comfortable category during this timeframe as well.