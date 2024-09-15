Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Warmer air is here to stay | Sep. 15, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is locked into a dry pattern. Along with the lack of rain, warmer air is here to stay.

TODAY: Similar weather conditions to Saturday can be expected. Mostly sunny skies with humidity in the comfortable category. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies aren’t going anywhere. Low temperatures near 60 degrees which is close to average for this time of year.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, still warm with comfortable humidity. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: No major storm system is on the way in this forecast. Drought concerns will continue to ramp up without the rain chances. Temperatures each afternoon this week will be above average into the mid and upper 80s. Humidity stays in the comfortable category during this timeframe as well.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Dry weather across Indiana in...
Weather /
Dry stretch remains, above average...
Weather Blog /
Unseasonably warm pattern into next...
Weather Blog /
Southern Indiana gets rain, dry...
Weather Blog /
Rain stays to the south,...
Weather /
Push for rain is on...
Weather Blog /
Drought conditions worsen, rain chances...
Weather Blog /
Dry and warm Thursday, showers...
Weather /