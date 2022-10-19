Weather Blog

Warmer and breezy Thursday, back to the 70s by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We began to rebound our temperatures today as numbers rose into the 50s with lots of sunshine. This forecast will only continue to get better as we get towards the weekend. By next week, we’ll be tracking returning rain chances, and rain is much needed in this state.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 12 AM EDT to 10 AM EDT Thursday morning.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies will stick around for tonight with brisk conditions once again expected. Lows look to drop into the low 30s.

Thursday: The warmup persists into our Thursday with some locations tapping into the 60s under bright skies. Winds will turn and come out of the southwest as they stay breezy, which will also aid in this warmer weather. Wind gusts will be up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Friday: We will be rewarded with a marvelous end to the workweek with several locations making a return to the 70s. Breezy winds out of the southwest will continue as well, but it will feel a whole lot better than it did to start this week. Enjoy a bright and slightly above average day overall.

8-Day Forecast: The reward for patiently waiting on nicer weather continues into the weekend. This weekend is shaping up to feature amazing conditions with temperatures rising into the mid 70s. For those who are not a fan of windy days, you will have to wait even longer for more calm winds as there will be a decent breeze around. As we enter next week, we will track returning rain chances with a cooldown to follow. Rain is much needed in this state as we are currently on pace for the driest October on record.