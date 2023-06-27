Warmer and more active pattern later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The forecast remains quiet over the next few days before more rain/storm chances return late week.

TODAY: Some areas of fog or haze waking up this morning in central Indiana. Wildfire smoke will also be present at times today. Partly cloudy skies for this afternoon as temperatures will top out around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover breaks up even more across the area. However, patchy fog or haze will once again be possible in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The warm-up begins as high temperatures get into the mid-80s. Another dry day with partly cloudy skies,

8-DAY FORECAST: The heat starts to build with our pattern turning unsettled. Thursday’s heat index values will make it into the triple digits for many. A ridge runner pattern takes hold for the rest of the week which will bring in a daily chance of showers and storms from Thursday into this weekend.