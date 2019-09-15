Warmer and more humid next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A quiet evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds tonight. It’s going to be mild and muggier compared to the last few nights. Lows fall into the middle and upper 60s across most of central Indiana.

MONDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. There’s a very slight chance, about 10 percent that we may see an isolated shower pop but most of us will stay dry. It’s going to be warmer and more humid during the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Quiet and nice day around central Indiana. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay above seasonal normal highs for the next several days. It looks like we’re going to see a dry stretch into the middle and end of next week. Next chance of rain is on Thursday and Friday but it looks like the rain will be scattered. Showers may pop back into the forecast for next weekend.