Warmer and more muggy this weekend

We have a warm weekend on tap across the state. Temperatures will be near normal but humidity values begin to climb today and for the end of the weekend.

TODAY: We are starting out with temperatures into the lower 60s this morning. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Normal high for this time of the year is 85. We will be at or a couple of degrees warmer. However it will feel a little different from yesterday.

Dew points are starting into the 50s this morning. They will slowly climb into the low 60s during the day. This means it will start to feel a touch more uncomfortable.

Skies stay mostly sunny for much of the day with a few clouds later in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase a little with lows falling into the middle and upper 60s. It will begin to feel a bit more muggy out there.

SUNDAY: Humidity values really ramp up for the end of the weekend. It will be much more humid and feel more uncomfortable. Skies become partly to even mostly cloudy at times. We may also see a few showers and storms later in the afternoon. Best chance of rain will arrive later in the afternoon and evening.

Highs climb into the middle 80s but it will feel much more uncomfortable for later in the afternoon.

7 DAY FORECAST: Humidity climbs even higher for next week. Dew points stay into the upper 60s near 70 making it feel miserable. Showers and storms will be possible on and off during much of the week. There is a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms just west of Indiana in parts of Illinois on Monday.

Temperatures begin in the middle 80s but rise into the upper 80s near 90 for the middle and latter half of the week.